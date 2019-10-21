Robert A. Tindall, age 71 of Pleasureville (Defoe community), died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born in Shelbyville on September 26, 1948 to Harold Tindall and Ruby McClain Tindall.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Boyd Tindall of Pleasureville; son, Robert Tindall, Jr. of Australia; and daughter, Amy Tindall of Pleasureville.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Defoe Cemetery, 881 Cedarmore Road, Defoe, KY 40057. Rev. Jerry Anderson, pastor of Pleasureville Baptist Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Defoe Cemetery. Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 18, 2019