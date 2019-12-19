78, of Indianapolis, passed Thursday, December 12th, 2019. Homegoing services will be Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church, 1940 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065. Viewing is 11:00 to 1:00pm with services starting at 1:00pm. Mr. Tinsley is survived by his companion Rosie L. Funderburg; his sisters Scharlene Moore (Lewis), Delores Martin (Donald), Mary A. Moore, Nellie Ellis, Rena Stone, Betty Yocum (Raymond), and Wanda Burley; his aunt Bessie Tinsley; his sister-in-law Pearl Tinsley; his Indianapolis motorcycle family; and a host of other family members and friends.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019