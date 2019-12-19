Robert Tinsley Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Tinsley Jr..
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Universal Worldwide Ministries
1927 E. 32nd Street
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Clay Street Baptist Church
1940 Midland Trail
Shelbyville, KY
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Clay Street Baptist Church
1940 Midland Trail
Shelbyville, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

78, of Indianapolis, passed Thursday, December 12th, 2019. Homegoing services will be Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church, 1940 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065. Viewing is 11:00 to 1:00pm with services starting at 1:00pm. Mr. Tinsley is survived by his companion Rosie L. Funderburg; his sisters Scharlene Moore (Lewis), Delores Martin (Donald), Mary A. Moore, Nellie Ellis, Rena Stone, Betty Yocum (Raymond), and Wanda Burley; his aunt Bessie Tinsley; his sister-in-law Pearl Tinsley; his Indianapolis motorcycle family; and a host of other family members and friends.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.