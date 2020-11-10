1/1
Rochelle Phillips
Rochelle Phillips, 78, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the home of her daughter following a brief battle with cancer. A native of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Rexford and Golda Pence. She attended college at Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minnesota. She was the widow of Jim Phillips. She worked in retail sales for J.C. Penney Company in the drapery department for many years prior to her retirement. In her leisure time, she loved gardening and working with flowers and her pets. She was a member of First Christian Church of Shelbyville for 15 years or more where she participated in the church choir, the Festival Choir and was an active member of the New Life Sunday School Class, including the first Saturday of the month breakfast meeting enjoyed by that group.
Survivors include her daughter, Joanna Mackens (James) of Shelbyville; two brothers, Rodney Pence (Sacia) of Madison, Wisconsin and Russell Pence (Kay) of Prescott, Arizona; her granddaughter, Sophie Mackens of Shelbyville and her beloved pets, Prudie, her dog and Poe, Luna and Licorice, her cats.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with her wishes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later when the pandemic is no longer an issue and we are again able to congregate and celebrate the special person she was.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to First Christian Church.
Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
