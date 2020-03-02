Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Lefler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger "Dale" Lefler, 61, of Cropper passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Dale was a lifelong farmer. He worked for Martha O'Nan until her death and worked part time with Bobby Foree. He loved the land and his farm. He knew his cows like the back of his hand. We will all miss Dale especially his smile and quick wit. Dale was the go to person, if someone needed something they would go to Dale. He had a heart of gold.



He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Lefler and his brother, Mike "Bubby" Lefler.



He is survived by his mother, Anna Lay Lefler, Shelbyville; his brothers and sisters, Patricia Ann Banta (Robert), Cropper; Darrell "Spooky" Lefler, Shelbyville; Donna Gibbs (caregiver), Simpsonville; Pam Larsh (Duane), New Palestine, IN; Rita "Katie" Rodriguez (Daniel Zunun Ramirez), Shelbyville; Loretta Garcia, Shelbyville; several nieces and nephews and friend and co worker, Justin Atchison.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Rockwell officiating. Visitation will be 1-8 P.M. Sunday, March 1st and after 10:00 A.M. Monday at the funeral home.



Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

