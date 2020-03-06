Simpsonville - Rommie B. Smith, 84, husband of Evelyn Smith, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born in Shelbyville on December 22, 1935 to the late Elliott and Bessie White Smith. He retired from Woods Equipment in Corporate Sales. Rommie was a Veteran of the US Army. He loved adventure and was a former deacon of Deacula Baptist Church, GA and Lafollette Baptist Church, TN. The former owner Richey Sales Farm Dealership, he loved to be around farming and farming equipment.
In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Darrell) Smith Savage, TN; his sons, Kevin (Terry) Smith, Millersburg, and Kelly Dean Smith, TN; his sisters, Odessa (Arnold) Clark, Frankfort, Ann Bentley, Peytona, and Jane Stroud, IN; sister-in-lawâ€™s, Julia Smith, Lexington, and Mary Jo Smith, Waddy; his grandchildren, Amy, Stephen, Benjamin, Stanton, and Joshua; and his great grandchildren, Melaney, Peyton, Lucas, and Bentley.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. Pastor Kevin Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Serving as casketbearers will be Kelly Smith, Peyton Frick, Benjamin Smith, Stanton Smith, Joshua Smith, and Stephen Savage. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus in Louisville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Mar. 6, 2020