Ronald Wayne Baker, Sr., 70, Shelbyville, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 suddenly and unexpectedly at University of Louisville Hospital (formerly Jewish) of Shelbyville. A native of Shelby County, he was the son of the late Edward Baker and Nancy Thomas, both of whom died when he was a child. He was raised by Carl and Pauline Thomas, his uncle and aunt.
In addition to his parents, three sisters and seven brothers also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janet Covington Baker of Shelbyville; children Laronda Sivils (Tim) of Louisville, Darcel Wolf (Ernest) of Bardstown, Ronald Wayne Baker, Jr. and Joe Baker, both of Shelbyville, Wayne Dixie (April) of Eminence, Chris Stone of Liberty and Renata Vargas (Jose) of Eminence; and sisters, Nancy Meriwether of Louisville and Margaret Murphy of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at St. John United Methodist Church. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Webb Funeral Home. Rev. Robert M. Marshall, Sr. will deliver the eulogy, and Rev. Robert Raglin will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Dec. 27, 2019