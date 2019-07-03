Ronald "George" L. Brown, 65, died Sunday, June 30th in Shelbyville. He was a native of Shelbyville. He had worked as a maintenance person at Ohio Valley Aluminum Company and as a machine operator at Black & Decker. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the American Legion. He was also of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by parents, Robert G. Brown, Sr., and Mary Alice Beams Brown; his brothers, Virgil "Butch" Hollis Brown and Richard Lane Brown, Sr.; and his sisters, Mary Charlene Brown and Carolyn Lavonne Bird.
He is survived by his companion of 30 years, Teresa D. Willyard of Shelbyville; his daughters, Tammy Vick (David) of Muhlenberg County and Lisa Gaunce of Winchester; daughters of Teresa, Diane R. Compton (Randy) and Amy Gayle Willyard, both of Shelbyville; his sisters, Elaine Chandler (Billy) and Barbara J. Ware, both of Shelbyville; his brother, Robert G. Brown, Jr. of Shelbyville; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 5th at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Friday, July 5th at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made toward the funeral expenses.
Published in The Sentinel-News on July 3, 2019