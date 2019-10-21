Ronald Wayne Fallen, 70, of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at his home.



He loved fishing and hunting and he loved his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Thomas and Eva May Fallen; son, Scott Allen; sister, Sylvia Shomo; and brothers, Billy and Bobby Fallen.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Fallen of Shelbyville; his daughter, Rhonda Fallen of Shelbyville; sons, Dewayne Fallen (Heather) of Shelbyville; Donald West Allen (Amy) of Bagdad; Eddie Ray Allen (Angie) of Shelbyville; sisters, Dorothy Hoover (Louis) of Virginia; Evelyn Coe (Mike) of Georgia; Rosalee Browning (Glen) of LaGrange; and Carol Ann Kingsbury (Steve) of Alabama.



Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Alan Browning officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.

