Roselynne Guthrie Crook, 67, of Bradenton, passed away September 30, 2019. Rose was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky to Edgar Ralph and Lee Tinsley Guthrie on May 29, 2019. She graduated from Shelbyville High School and participated on the swim and cheerleading teams. She attended one year of business College in Louisville, Kentucky and was a proofreader for the St. Pete Times. Other positions included an Accountant Assistant, Florida Notary, Licensed Cosmetologist, and most importantly a Homemaker for her family. Rose was very devoted to her family and consistently went above and beyond the call of duty with respects to caring for, and supporting, her family. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Douglas H. Crook; son, Michael D. Crook; daughter, Johanna Crook Beville; son-in-law, William D. Beville and brother, Edgar Guthrie of Virginia.
She will be placed at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home in Florida with friends and family, which will be determined at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Tidewellhospice.org in memory of Roselynne G. Crook. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019