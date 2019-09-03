Rosemary Colvin, age 85, of Shelbyville, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on June 11, 1934 to the late Obie Ware and Mildred May Ware. She was a former member of Buena Vista Baptist Church in Somerset, KY and current member of Christ Community Church in Shelbyville, KY.
She is survived by five sons, Mike (and Barbara) Allen of Salem, IN, Steve (and Pat) Allen of Elizabethtown, KY, Eric (and Sherry) Allen of Shelbyville, KY, Craig (and Robyn) Allen of Shelbyville, KY and David Colvin (and Bland Garrett) of New Albany, IN; one brother, Obie (and Norma) Ware of Gulf Breeze, FL; two sisters, Joy McAdams of Louisville, KY and Shirley Terrell of Louisville, KY; ten grandchildren, Justin (and Stephanie) Allen, Ashley Loy (and Joe Bogard), Adrianne (and Jordan) Marcum, Alyssa Allen, Katelyn (and Blake) Lawyer, Chris (and Kelsea) Allen, Whitney (and Darren) Ballou, Cindy Paxton, Sherman Skinner and Rusty (and Brittany) Wright; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David A. Colvin, whom she married on April 22, 1967 in New Albany, IN and he preceded her on September 24, 2015; and one grandson, Travis Allen.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, KY. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home in Somerset, KY.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019