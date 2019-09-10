Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Foster. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary

Roy A. Foster, 84, died Monday, September 9, 2019 in Louisville. He was a native of Estill County. He was retired from the U.S.D.A. as a tobacco grader and also had worked many years as a farmer. He was a member of the Olive Branch United Methodist Church and the Solomon Masonic Lodge #5. He served Shelby County as a magistrate for 8 years and was very instrumental in helping create the Shelbyville/Shelby County Parks and served on its board for many years.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea "Andie" Cubert; his sisters, Betty Boston; and his brothers, Kenneth and Donald Foster. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary M. Foster of Shelbyville; his daughters, Debbie Harlow (Buddy) and Randie Gallrein (Bill Jr.), both of Shelbyville; his brother, Bobby Foster of Indiana; his grandchildren, Kami Case (Tommy) of Shelbyville, Malia Hurst (Josh) of Shelbyville, Hayley Gallrein Schmitt (Scott) of Shelbyville, Justin Gallrein (Gabrielle) of San Diego, CA, Erin Abell of Shelbyville, and Dustin Abell (Dawn) of Louisville; and his great grandchildren, Sophie Hurst, Wyatt Hurst, Scarlett Case, Adalyn Gallrein, Remi Schmitt, Raylyn Schmitt, and Camden McCarty, all of Shelbyville.



Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Wallace Votaw officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

