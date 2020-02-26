Maysville - Roy Clay Jennings, 81, passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Jennings was born May 12, 1938 in Shelbyville, Ky to the late Roy and Julia Clay Jennings. He worked as a teacher at Holmes High School, managed Golden Coral Restaurant in Maysville and also worked at Coast to Coast Hardware and the French Quarter Inn.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Thelma Louise Bramel Jennings; a son, Patrick (Angie) Jennings; a daughter Deandra (Kyle) Gatlin; granddaughters, Alexa Jennings and Jordan Gatlin; and a grandson, Sterling (Amy) Gatlin.
Services for Roy Jennings will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Brell and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Washington Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020