Roy Winslow Shannon, 82, of Eminence passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.



He was the son of the late Granville and Josie (Pike) Shannon and was preceded in death by his wife, Edith (Matherly) Shannon; son Roy Lynn Shannon; and brother Marvin Shannon.



He is survived by daughters Joetta Shannon of Eminence and Donna Shannon Barcus (Greg) of Ocala, Fla.; son Ricky Shannon (Michele) of Hanover, Ind.; sister Gladys Alsman (Ed) of Danville; and bothers Charles Shannon (Edna) of Danville, and Jerry Shannon (Rita) of Houstonville.



Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home and will be officiated by Rev. Jesse Baxter, chaplain of Shelbyville Masonic Home. Interment is in the Eminence Cemetery.



Visitation was Feb. 19, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Shelbyville Masonic Home Chapel, C/O Rev. Jesse Baxter, 711 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

