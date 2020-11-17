Ruby Irene Koehler, age 91, died peacefully at her home in Jeffersonville, IN, with family by her side on Nov 15th at 7 pm. She was born in Shelby Count, KY on October 11th, 1929. Her parents were Howard and Cecyle Crawford Wilborn. And her grandparents were Ernest and Catherine Wilborn, and P.D. and Betty Crawford. Her late husband was Thomas Koehler of Jeffersonville, IN.

The funeral will be held at Legacy Funeral Home, 921 Main St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Viewing will be Thursday, the 19th from 4-6 PM (3 PM for family), and the funeral will be held on Friday, the 20th at 11 AM with the burial afterwards at New Chapel Cemetery.

Ruby is survived by her children: David Winters, Mike Winters, Wanda Stanley, Edward Winters, Darlene Carraher, Phillip Winters, Paul Winters, and Susan Guiterrez, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Claude Wilborn and sister Ruth Warren.

Ruby graduated Gleneyrie High School in Shelbyville, KY third in her class; as well as cheerleading her junior and senior years there. She attended Michigan State University, acquiring a degree in Early Childhood Education and teaching in the Headstart Program in Charlestown, IN for 6 yrs. After that, Ruby worked for the Visiting Nurses Association for several years, caring for the elderly in their homes.

Ruby was a friendly and caring person. She had a wry sense of humor that she held to the end. All the people, family and friends, that she met in her life will truly miss such a remarkable and loving individual that she was.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store