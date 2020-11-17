1/1
Ruby Koehler
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Irene Koehler, age 91, died peacefully at her home in Jeffersonville, IN, with family by her side on Nov 15th at 7 pm. She was born in Shelby Count, KY on October 11th, 1929. Her parents were Howard and Cecyle Crawford Wilborn. And her grandparents were Ernest and Catherine Wilborn, and P.D. and Betty Crawford. Her late husband was Thomas Koehler of Jeffersonville, IN.
The funeral will be held at Legacy Funeral Home, 921 Main St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Viewing will be Thursday, the 19th from 4-6 PM (3 PM for family), and the funeral will be held on Friday, the 20th at 11 AM with the burial afterwards at New Chapel Cemetery.
Ruby is survived by her children: David Winters, Mike Winters, Wanda Stanley, Edward Winters, Darlene Carraher, Phillip Winters, Paul Winters, and Susan Guiterrez, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Claude Wilborn and sister Ruth Warren.
Ruby graduated Gleneyrie High School in Shelbyville, KY third in her class; as well as cheerleading her junior and senior years there. She attended Michigan State University, acquiring a degree in Early Childhood Education and teaching in the Headstart Program in Charlestown, IN for 6 yrs. After that, Ruby worked for the Visiting Nurses Association for several years, caring for the elderly in their homes.
Ruby was a friendly and caring person. She had a wry sense of humor that she held to the end. All the people, family and friends, that she met in her life will truly miss such a remarkable and loving individual that she was.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral
11:00 AM
Legacy Funeral Center
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Burial
New Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved