Ruby B. Lewis passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. Ruby was born September 19, 1927. Her 92 years were filled with her love for many thingsâ€"her church (Buffalo Lick Baptist Church), her children, her grandchildren, nursing, cake-baking, and her "other" children that were fortunate enough to have "Miss Ruby" take impeccable care of them at Childtown. Everyone who knew Ruby loved Ruby. She will be eternally missed by the many lives she influenced.
Ruby was preceded in death by her eldest son, Jimmie. She is survived by her second son, Tommie (Eve); her grandchildren from Jimmieâ€"Tammy Lewis, Tonya Ruble (Brad), Tim Lewis (Mandy), and their mother, Linda Lewis; and her grandchildren from Tommieâ€"Tara Wurdock (Clark), Kellie Castro (Danny), Ruby Marie Lewis, and David J. Lewis.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the 6100 Dutchmans Ln. # 401, Louisville, KY 40205
Arrangements are being handled by Shannon Funeral Service.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020