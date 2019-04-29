Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Puckett. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Mae Douthitt Puckett, 98, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. The oldest of twelve children she was born on March 13, 1921 in Shelbyville, Kentucky to the late Yoder Lee Douthitt and Mary Whitaker Douthitt.



She was a member of the Wesleyan Church in Shelbyville, KY.



Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Lindon Puckett; her son, Donald J. Puckett; her granddaughter, Kristen Puckett; her great grandson, Linden S. Rogers; her sisters, Grace Woods, Nancy Burge, Delorse Willard; her brothers, James Douthitt, Charles Douthitt, Ray Douthitt, Jackie Douthitt, and Ronnie Douthitt.



She is survived by her children, Bonnie Rogers (Jimmie); Joyce Puckett; Robert Clayton Puckett (Judy); Gary A. Puckett; David L. Puckett; Denise Nichols; her sisters, Annie Howell; Mary Frances Kincaid; Darlene Norton; her 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Kraft officiating. Visitation will be 1-6 P.M. Sunday, April 28th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville Wesleyan Church Building Fund, 2713 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

