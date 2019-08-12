Russell Scott Burgin, 28, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
He was a 2009 Graduate of Henry County High School and was a four-year player on the Henry County Basketball Team.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Arnold Burgin; his grandparents, Larry & Delores Johnson; his great grandparents, Clinton & Catherine Reynolds and Jesse & Ona Lee Lutes.
He is survived by his parents, John and Rhonda Burgin of Eminence; his brother, Nicholas "Nick" Burgin (Alyssa Osborne) of Eminence; his grandparents, Ray & Marie Lutes of Cropper; his aunts & uncles, Allen & Bonnie Burgin of Bagdad, Jim & Donna Robertson of Shelbyville, Stephen & Patsy Grigsby of Christianburg, Jeff & Carla LaFollette of Eminence, Robert & Vicki Gayhart of Shelbyville, Gary & Debbie Slattery of Bagdad, Jackie Murphy of Shelbyville, Lisa Palacios of Waddy, Angela Johnson of Bardstown and Junior & Lynn Lingino of Bardstown.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Shelbyville Community Church with Bro. Jim Robertson officiating. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Shady Lawn Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may be made towards the funeral expenses.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019