Russell L. Lisby, 67, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville following an illness. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late William and Frances Smitha Lisby. He was a self-employed plumber. He was an avid UK fan and enjoyed watching sports on television.
In addition to his parents, one brother, Michael Lisby, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his long-time devoted companion, Judy Cook; three daughters, Michelle Lisby, Christina Shouse (Michael) and Ericka Gardner (Matthew); one sister, Carlene Miller; one granddaughter, Harper Shouse and his faithful dog, Siren, all of Shelbyville.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. No services are planned at this time.
Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020