Russell Lee "Rusty" Loving, Sr., 69, Shelbyville, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
A native of Shelby County, he was the son of the late Winfred Loving, Sr. and Georgia Russell Loving.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sara Frances Ashby, Virginia Overall and Mildred Jones, and brothers, George R. Loving, James Edward "Peter" Loving, Otto L. Loving, Sr. and Jonas Loving.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne Loving; children, Bridgett Loving of Shelbyville, Russell Loving, Jr. (Sonya) of Ocala, Fla., Russhell Russell (Leslie) of Louisville, Erika Loving-Durham of Shelbyville and Angela Gray of Louisville; sisters, Laura L. Moorman and Beatrice Farris (Edward), both of Shelbyville, Hattie Payne of Louisville, Mattie Purdy (Leon) of Urbana, Ill., and Nadirah Nuâ€™Man (Mahdee) of Atlanta; and brothers, Winfred M. Loving, Jr. (Hallie) of Shelbyville and Scott Loving (Christine) of Mt. Eden.
Funeral services are 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Clay Street Baptist Church. Rev. Daniel Lovings will deliver the eulogy, and Rev. James Booker, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors.
