Ruth Beach

Ruth Anna Thomas Beach, 91, Simpsonville, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home. A native of Henry County, she was the daughter of the late Cal and Fannie Thomas.
Survivors include six children, Raymond Lee "Rock" Beach, Jr. (Marsha), Etta Beach (James "J.J." Gartin), Laticia Evans (Dennis), all of Shelbyville, Doriscella Beach Lee (Raymond) of Chicago, IL, Willis "Caca" Beach (Paula) and Bruce Beach, both of Shelbyville;
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. The funeral, for immediate family only, will follow at 2 p.m. Rev. Norris Beckley, Sr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Old Christianburg Cemetery in Bagdad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.