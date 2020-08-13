Ruth Briscoe

Ruth Marie Lyons Briscoe, 91, of Finchville passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Louisville.

Ruth was a retired employee of Kentucky State Government. Ruth was a proud member of the Daughters of American Revolution and a long time member of the Finchville Baptist Church where she tirelessly served in many leadership roles including Sunday School and as Director of the Women's Missionary Union. She was instrumental in establishing the Kentucky WMU Heritage Fund and was a charter member of the Kentucky WMU Heritage Society. She also served as the Shelby Association WMU director from 1994 to 1998. Ruth, being described as a great leader and encourager was an active, lifelong Shelby County Extension homemaker where she served as the Shelby County president from 1990 to 1992. Having a reputation as a hard worker and thorough planner, Ruth was very successful in her many endeavors and will be missed by all who knew her.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Briscoe; her son, Robert "Robbie" Paul Briscoe and her parents, Henry Clay and Myrtle Poe Lyons.

She is survived by her brother, Ernest Lyons of Shepherdsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sunrise Children's Services. 300 Hope Street, P. O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047-1429.

