Ruth Wright Gowin, 82, of Shelbyville passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edith Smith Wright.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jack Gowin of Shelbyville; daughters, Michele Cloyd Reynolds (Harold) of Lawrenceburg and Dana Cloyd Gates of Frankfort; stepson, Johnnie Gowin (Stanalee) of Shelbyville; stepdaughter, Mary Coulter (Ray) of Louisville; and sisters, Alma Wright, Cincinnati; Freda Tackett (Julian) and Jeannetta Sacre both of Frankfort.
Funeral services were Dec. 10, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Platt and Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Dec. 11, 2019