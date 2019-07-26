Ruth Bramlett Wilson, 94, of Shelbyville died Thursday, July 29, 2019 in Pewee Valley, Kentucky.



She was a member of Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women. She was a sales clerk at Wakefield Scearce Galleries.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Wilson; her son, Donnie Wilson and several brothers and sisters.



She is survived by her son, Ronnie Wilson (Mary), Shelbyville; daughter in law, Gwen Wilson, Pewee Valley; grandchildren, Scott Wilson, Brent Wilson, Amy Fuhrer and Meg Fraizer and several great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after Noon on Monday until time of service. Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church, 629 Main Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

