Sally Sheets

Sally Arnold Smith Sheets, 72, of Shelbyville passed way peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville following a battle with Coronavirus.

She was a member of the Simpsonville United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, and fellowship, for many years. She has often been described by her family and friends as a kind, and gentle soul despite all of her adversity. Sally was a selfless, loving nurturer to others for many years. She worked as a nurses aide and as a home health care aide in addition to caring for her grandmother for many years. Family meant the world to her. She adored her grandkids and loved staying in touch with her siblings, their extended families, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Collins and Sara Goodknight Smith.

Sally is survived by her daughters Jennifer Smith (Paul) of Louisville and Lori Hammons (Grant) of Terre Haute, Indiana; her sisters, Nancy Clare Ellis of Carrollton, Linda Frances Waits of Waddy: her brothers Joseph Smith of Waddy and Michael Smith of Shelbyville; her beloved grandchildren Grant, Griffin, & Audrey. Nieces; Karen, Terri, Leigh Ann, Hannah and nephew Adam.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Reverend Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation is 10 am until time of service. Burial is at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Masonic Home Chapel, in care of Reverend Jesse Baxter, 711 Frankfort Rd, Shelbyville, KY or to the Simpsonville United Methodist Church, 105 First Street, Simpsonville, KY.

The family would like to sincerely thank all of her caregivers at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville during this difficult pandemic.

