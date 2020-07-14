1/1
Sally Sheets
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Arnold Smith Sheets, 72, of Shelbyville passed way peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville following a battle with Coronavirus.
She was a member of the Simpsonville United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, and fellowship, for many years. She has often been described by her family and friends as a kind, and gentle soul despite all of her adversity. Sally was a selfless, loving nurturer to others for many years. She worked as a nurses aide and as a home health care aide in addition to caring for her grandmother for many years. Family meant the world to her. She adored her grandkids and loved staying in touch with her siblings, their extended families, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Collins and Sara Goodknight Smith.
Sally is survived by her daughters Jennifer Smith (Paul) of Louisville and Lori Hammons (Grant) of Terre Haute, Indiana; her sisters, Nancy Clare Ellis of Carrollton, Linda Frances Waits of Waddy: her brothers Joseph Smith of Waddy and Michael Smith of Shelbyville; her beloved grandchildren Grant, Griffin, & Audrey. Nieces; Karen, Terri, Leigh Ann, Hannah and nephew Adam.
Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Reverend Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation is 10 am until time of service. Burial is at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Masonic Home Chapel, in care of Reverend Jesse Baxter, 711 Frankfort Rd, Shelbyville, KY or to the Simpsonville United Methodist Church, 105 First Street, Simpsonville, KY.
The family would like to sincerely thank all of her caregivers at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville during this difficult pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved