Samuel D. Hinkle IV, of Shelbyville, passed away Wednesday, July 10, at his home. He was born on September 23, 1947 in Lexington to the late Samuel D. Hinkle III and Jane C. Hinkle.



Sam worked as an attorney in Louisville for Stoll Keenon Ogden. He was a founding partner of the firm's Louisville office and served on its board of directors. He was a committed advocate of public education and a member of the Shelby County and Kentucky State Boards of Education. Sam also was a devoted caretaker of his familyâ€™s farmland in Shelby County.



Sam is survived by his wife Kate, and his four children, Duncan, Casey, John, and Rebecca Hinkle, and his sister Gay Rogers.



A visitation in celebration of his life will be held at his home at 1075 Hooper Station Road on August 9th from 5:00 to 7:30 pm.

Published in The Sentinel-News from July 23 to July 24, 2019

