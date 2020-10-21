A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Samuel Bryan Tindle, age 48, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at U of L Health in Shelbyville. He was born April 20, 1972 in Shelbyville to Brenda Cook and Lester Tindle Jr. Bryan was a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Shelbyville. He enjoyed fishing with his dad and hunting with his brothers. Bryan was a great husband, adored his kids and grandkids and was a person everybody loved.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lucille Richardson and Samuel Cook, his paternal grandfather, Lester Tindle Sr., and an uncle, Ed Tindle.

He is survived by his wife, Edwina Thompson Tindle, his daughter, Whitley Rose Thompson of Taylorsville, 2 sons, Ronald Austin Jewell of Mt. Washington, Zachary Bryan Tindle of Taylorsville, his mother, Brenda Outlaw of Shelbyville, his father, Lester Tindle Jr. of Taylorsville, 3 brothers, James (Andrea) Darnell of Lebanon Junction, Shawn Tindle of Shepherdsville, Gary (Rhonda) Tindle of Taylorsville, his sister, Tammy (Reece) Hadley of Mt. Washington, his paternal grandmother, Juanita Tindle of Southville, 4 grandchildren, Gracie Claire Reynolds, Charlotte Grey Reynolds, Jayden Jewell, Kaylen Jewell, 2 aunts, Janet Rogers of Shelbyville, Mary Tindle of Taylorsville, 3 uncles, R.E. (Doris) Tindle, Boyce (Marie) Tindle, both of Taylorsville, Terry Tindle of Southville, and his father-in-law, Howard (Phyllis) Thompson.

Funeral services for Mr. Samuel Bryan Tindle will be 2:00 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Harry Hebert and Bro. David Clay will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 am until time of the funeral service. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions for funeral expenses in memory of Bryan. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

