Sandra J. Nichols, 76, of Bagdad passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville. Sandra was a member of Bagdad Baptist Church. She had worked for Dr. Waldridge and Powers for 40+ years.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nichols; and her parents, James Andrew and Sue Ritter Johnson. She is survived by her son, Les Nichols (Belinda) of Bagdad; her granddaughter, Lynsey Dennison (Josh) of Shelbyville; her sister, Sue Brooks (Marvin) of Bagdad; 2 nephews, Mark Brooks (Debbie) of Shelbyville and Cliff Brooks of Bagdad.Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for Sandra Nichols. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bagdad Baptist Church or Bagdad Ruritan Club.Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.