Sandra J. Nichols, 76, of Bagdad passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville. Sandra was a member of Bagdad Baptist Church. She had worked for Dr. Waldridge and Powers for 40+ years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nichols; and her parents, James Andrew and Sue Ritter Johnson. She is survived by her son, Les Nichols (Belinda) of Bagdad; her granddaughter, Lynsey Dennison (Josh) of Shelbyville; her sister, Sue Brooks (Marvin) of Bagdad; 2 nephews, Mark Brooks (Debbie) of Shelbyville and Cliff Brooks of Bagdad.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for Sandra Nichols. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.
Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bagdad Baptist Church or Bagdad Ruritan Club.
Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 22, 2020