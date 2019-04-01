Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Biagi. View Sign

Sara Martha Biagi, 55, of Shelbyville, passed away on March 31, 2019. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent Biagi and Rachel Dawson Biagi. Sara is survived by five adoring siblings (all of Shelbyville): Gregory (Marian) Biagi, Angela (Steve) Cook, Stephen (Marie) Biagi, Marilyn (David) Tamer, and Robert (Marcia) Biagi. nieces: Sarah Beth Gomelsky (Vladi), Stephanie (Cole) Morrell, Megan (Jake) Kirts, Meredith (Lary) Cornwell, Kate (Tony) Biagi-Rickert, Rachel Tamer (Ben Murguia), Shelley (David) Warncke, and Laura Biagi; nephews: Michael (Lauren) Biagi, Richard Tamer, and Martin (Rachael) Biagi; great nieces: Cecilia Biagi; Samantha and Rose Morrell, Rachel Ruby Gomelsky, and Mallory and Madelynn Cornwell; grand nephews: Alex, Max, Leo Gomelsky; Vincent, Benjamin and Evan Biagi; Thatcher and Callum Kirts, and Eli Warncke; and numerous cousins.



Sara lived her life with smiles, hugs, and an overwhelming love of Elvis. She was a joy to all who knew her, and the impact of this loss will be profound. Sara was a member of the Catholic Church of the Annunciation and a member of St. Ann's Altar Society.



Sara was the inspiration for the former Shelby County Council for Retarded Children, as her mother, Rachel, dreamed of and then raised funds to create an organization to provide services for individuals with developmental disabilities in Shelby County.



Continuing the family's long history of bringing public awareness to and support of individuals with developmental disabilities, Sara's brain has been donated to the University of Kentucky for research on a correlation between Down Syndrome and Alzheimer's disease.



Sara loved angels, and her time to be in their midst has come, no matter how much she'll be missed.



Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Church of the Annunciation, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville. A prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Church of the Annunciation Building Fund, or to Hosparus Health of Louisville.

1124 Main St.

Shelbyville , KY 40065

502-633-1266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019

