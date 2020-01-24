Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Bricking. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

92 years young, passed away at Norton Suburban Hospital on January 15, 2020 with her loving family at bedside. She was born on September 1, 1927 in Clifton Forge, Virginia and voted "Most Glamorous" in her Senior high school class. After marrying Army Pilot Lt. Edward Douglas Bricking in 1946, they settled in Louisville, KY and were blessed with three daughters. After her husbands' sudden death in a plane crash in 1960, she chose to single handedly raise her girls on her own.



Sara was retired from Sears & Roebuck's Customer Service Dept. and was well known in the St. Matthews area for her kindness and willingness to help out her customers. As like most Kentuckians, she LOVED her basketball and was an avid fan of the University of Virginia Cavaliers and 2019 NCAA Basketball winning Coach, Tony Bennett. One of her biggest experiences during the 2019 basketball season was meeting with Coach Bennett and the UVA team. She cheered them all the way to the end!



She is survived by three daughters, Katherine Bricking (Clyde Woods), Nancy Bricking, Cynthia Bricking, granddaughter Lauren Bricking, and great grandson, Lucca Bricking. Sara requested no services or flowers since she always wanted to see the people she loved and flowers while she lived here on earth.



If you would like to do something in her honor, please donate or volunteer at your local animal rescue such as Tyson's Chance, the Animal Care Society, or Shelby or Franklin County Humane Society.

