On Thursday, June 4th, 2020, Scott D. Bennett, DVM, loving husband, father, and son passed away at the age of 66.
Originally from Dayton, OH, he and his family later relocated to Lebanon, TN where he graduated with honors from Castle Heights Military Academy. Scott attended University of Tennessee for pre-vet studies then at age 19, was granted early admission to Ohio State Universitys School of Veterinary Medicine. He earned his DVM at age 23 becoming one of the youngest veterinarians in the US at the time and remains among the youngest grads of the school's history. In 1982 he opened Equine Services in Simpsonville, KY. For the last 40 years, Dr. Bennett's groundbreaking work in regenerative therapies such as treating lameness combined with his dedication and passion for his profession, fundamentally redefined the possibilities and equine veterinary medicine. Dr. Bennett was a pioneer in equine embryo transfers and maintained a long-standing relationship with the Louisville Zoo where, in 1984, Dr. Bennett successfully executed an inter-species embryo transfer, implanting a zebra embryo into a domestic horse. Dr. Bennett was recognized and honored as the recipient of several awards during his professional career. Scott also founded Alliance Stud, a multifaceted breeding and training facility in Simpsonville, KY where he raised many World's Champion American Saddlebred horses. Scott is proceeded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife, son, and mother, and two very special English Bulldogs.
A Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a service to follow on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Service, 1124 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. The burial is on June 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Saddlebred Rescue, Inc. (https://www.saddlebredrescue.com/) 6 Meadow Cliff Lane, Hardwick, NJ 07825.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.