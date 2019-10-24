Shane Stovall, 38, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Shelbyville. He was a resident of Shelbyville and an avid University of Louisville fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Lee Stovall; his nephew, Christian Stovall; and his grandparents, Ruby and Frank Stovall and Paul and Bertha Probus. He is survived by his daughters, Jaelyn Reece Stovall and Raegan Taylor Stovall, both of Shelbyville; his step-son, Matthew Hawkins of Shelbyville; his mother, Pauletta Stovall of Shelbyville; and his brothers, Scott Stovall and Shawn Stovall (Lyndi), both of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Centenary United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Woodburn officiating. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019