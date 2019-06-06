Sharon Pulliam Carlile, 72, went to heaven on June 4, 2019. Born May 8, 1947, she married the love of her life on September 20, 1964.
She was a member of Finchville Baptist Church. She had formerly worked at Aluisse Flexible Phg as a receptionist/operator, as well as both CUB Bank and CB&T as a teller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Woodrow Pulliam; her brother, Morris Pulliam; and her sister-in-law, Pat Pulliam.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Carlile; her daughter Lisa Collins (Randy), of London, Ky; her grandsons, Chad of Shelbyville, Tyler of Lexington, Matthew and Joshua both of London; her nieces, Wendy Pulliam Edwards (Bruce), Cindy Pulliam Long (Troy), both of Shelbyville; and great nephews, Kenneth Edwards (Billie) and Bryce Long.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or Finchville Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 6 to June 7, 2019