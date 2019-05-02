Sharon Wright Martinez, 52, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Robert "Bobby" and Mary Elizabeth Beach Wright. In addition to her parents, two sisters, Pamela Jean Wright and Vicky Lee Wright Wooten and one brother, Ricky Nelson Wright, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Jasmine Wright (Matthew Johnson) of Shelbyville; her son, David Wright of Shelbyville; six siblings, Robert Wright of Taylorsville, Donald Wright, Charles Wright, Keith Wright (Taneshia) and her twin, Karen Wright (Keith Harris), all of Shelbyville, and David Wright (Lee Ann) of Carrollton.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church with visitation after 11 a.m. Rev. Charles Ashby will deliver the eulogy. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow the services, and the cremated remains will be privately interred.
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 1 to May 3, 2019