Sharon Diane West of Frankfort passed away on October 3, 2019, after a brief illness.
Sharon touched many lives through her work at The Bluegrass Community Action before her retirement.
Sharon was an avid lover of animals, flowers, music and children especially her great great niece Daisy Cays of Simpsonville, with whom she shared a special bond.
Sharon was the daughter of the late William "Friday" West and the late Myrtle Whisman West. She was a member of the Bellpoint Community Church in Frankfort.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 22 years, John Adkisson of Frankfort, her sisters Barbara "Joey" Cays of Simpsonville, Cathy Benner of Shelbyville, her brother Keith West of Shelbyville and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on held on October 20, 2019 between 2:00-5:00PM at the Ruritan Club in Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the L.I.F.E. House for Animals in Frankfort, KY.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 16, 2019