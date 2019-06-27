SHELBYVILLE- Shelby Miles Stone Jr., 77, of Shelbyville, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at his residence. Born in Eminence, he was the son of the late Shelby Miles Stone, Sr., and Martha Jane Bowen Stone.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Stone, and two brothers, J.W. Stone and Edward Stone.
He is survived by his wife of over fifty years, Frances L. Stone of Shelbyville; and sons, Brian Stone (Lamonia), Derrick Stone and Anthony Stone all of Shelbville.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Clay Street Missionary Baptist Church in Shelbyville, with the Rev. Robert Marshall officiating. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m., June 28, at the Clay Street Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019