LOUISVILLE - Sheridan Bergamini Cornett died peacefully on February 5th, 2019 at Episcopal Church Nursing Home. She was born December 9, 1929 to Lawrence and Margaret Bergamini and lived in West Louisville until losing her home in the 1937 flood. She attended the University of Louisville and married Denver B. Cornett Jr in 1955. She enjoyed their travels to Europe and racing circuits around the country, meeting many interesting people along the way.



They moved to a farm in Eastern Jefferson County, where they raised cows. She loved all animals, except snakes. She would often bring in new calves to warm by the fire and feed with a bottle. She, also, loved bourbon, Eagle Rare 17yr. was her brand. Mom was a member of The Fillies for many years and loved Derby. She had an amazing ability to pick winners every year. In 1997, they moved to a farm in Bagdad, Ky where she started, in her mother's footsteps, a cattery, Sheridancats. She showed American short-haired silver tabbies, many becoming Grand Champions and a few even making it to TV/movies. She loved traveling to the cat shows, with the friends Sherrye and Bill Gilkey, who have been very loyal to her, even after her sickness.



Sheri loved social gatherings and was known for her Christmas, New Year's, and Derby Party's. She would encourage her friends to come from far and wide to Bagdad.



She loved her cats( and the Wildcats), friends and grandchildren and is survived by sons, Denver B. Cornett lll (wife Jane) and Christopher Greer Cornett, her grandchildren Savannah and Ben, and grandcat Rebel.



Funeral Service will be 11 AM Monday, Feb. 11th, in St. Luke's Chapel of The Episcopal Church Home 7504 Westport Road (use Lyndon Lane entrance) with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery to follow.



Visitation 2-5 PM Sunday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane and after 10 AM Monday at St. Luke's Chapel.



She would like to thank Jane Cornett and The Episcopal Church Home for her care after her stroke.



Memorials can be made in her name to the Kentucky Humane Society 241 Steedly Drive Louisville, KY 40214-9935, The Purrfect Cat Café 1741 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205, or The Episcopal Church Home 7504 Westport Road Louisville, KY 40222

149 Breckenridge Lane

Louisville , KY 40207

Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2019

