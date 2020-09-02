Sherrie Rothenburger

Sherrie E. Rothenburger, age 42, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in New Albany, Indiana after a short illness.
She was a graduate of Shelby County High School in 1996 and 2001 graduate of Union College in Barbourville with a degree in accounting. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and worked at Caesar's Casino for 9 years. She enjoyed helping other and loved dogs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Art Rothenburger and grandparents Arthur and Lucille Rothenburger and Hershel Mix.
Sherrie is survived by her mother, Liz Rothenburger of Eminence; her sisters, Sara Rothenburger of Louisville and Anne Rothenburger Day (Steven) of Frankfort; her nephew, Harlan Day of Frankfort; her grandmother, Annette Mix of Bardwell and her aunts, Patricia Doyle of Dayton, OH and Marcie Thornsbrough of Bardwell.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Friday. There will be a visitation on Thursday, September 3rd from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Seabrook-Dieckmann, and Naville Funeral Home 1119 East Market Street New Albany, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or any humane society.