Sherry Jo Stodghill Gash, 73, of Waddy passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home.
Sherry was a member of Mt. Eden Christian Church. She retired from Kentucky State Government. She enjoyed designing floral arrangements and after retirement owned and operated Bloomin Things by Sherry. In her spare time she loved to shop.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas and June Roberts Stodghill.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Marshall H. "Jr." Gash of Waddy; her sons, Barry Michael Gash of Waddy; John Scott Gash (Aleah) of Shelbyville; her daughter, Laura Beth Gash Nafrady (Jonathan) of Waddy; her 10 grandchildren, Benjamin Gash (Lauren), Jonathan Gash, Michael Gash (Madeline), Brayden Gash, Haylee Gash, Jacob Nafrady, Shelby Nafrady, Jase Nafrady, Emma Nafrady, her 2 great grandchildren, Zachary Gash, Ella Gash and her brother, Michael Thomas Stodghill (Sharon) of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Sallee, Rev. Adam Sayre and Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Friday, February 21st and after 9:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Eden Christian Church, Camp Calvary or Hosparus.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020