Sherry Williams

Sherry P. Williams, age 70, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was a nurse for more than 45 years working at St. Anthony's Hospital and Norton's Suburban Hospital. She loved collecting Barbie dolls and salt and pepper shakers and working crossword puzzles. Her family will always cherish the famous "Freddy the Frog" stories that she told and wrote for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Gene Williams.

Sherry is survived by her three sisters, Susan Wells (Tom) of Cropper, Barbie Williams of Shelbyville, and Becky Fowler (David) of Brentwood, TN; her nieces, Sara Jean Long (Josh) of Richmond, Anna Bastin (Daniel) of Shelbyville, and Victoria Fowler of Greenback, TN; her nephew, Trent Fowler (Lexi) of Nashville; and her great nieces and nephews, Abigail and Jacob Long and William and Violet Bastin.

A private funeral service was held at Shannon Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

