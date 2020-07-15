1/1
Shirley Armstrong
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. Armstrong, 85, former resident of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July11, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Born November 3, 1934 in Paynesville, Michigan, she was the daughter of August W. and Lempi F. (Haara) Ivio.
Shirley was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and the Home Economics Club "Modern Trends".
She loved her family, was an avid traveler, and a wonderful friend to many. She and her husband Bill served in their church with much love and devotion for many years.
She was married to William R. "Bill" Armstrong on August 27, 1955 and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2009.
She is survived by two daughters: Debra Armstrong (Russell Kowal), Goshen, NY; Cheryl Armstrong, Denver, CO; one son, Robert Armstrong (Debbie), Shelbyville, KY; one brother, Kenneth Ivio (Jane), Bruce Crossing, MI; three grandchildren, Noah Berger (Serena), Adria Zeppa (Antonio), and Leanna Fritsch (Chaz). And four great grandchildren whom she adored: Remy, Mila, Raya, and Elia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, and one brother.
Private Graveside Services were held for the family in the South Park Cemetery in Greensburg on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.popfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved