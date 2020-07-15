Shirley M. Armstrong, 85, former resident of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July11, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Born November 3, 1934 in Paynesville, Michigan, she was the daughter of August W. and Lempi F. (Haara) Ivio.
Shirley was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and the Home Economics Club "Modern Trends".
She loved her family, was an avid traveler, and a wonderful friend to many. She and her husband Bill served in their church with much love and devotion for many years.
She was married to William R. "Bill" Armstrong on August 27, 1955 and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2009.
She is survived by two daughters: Debra Armstrong (Russell Kowal), Goshen, NY; Cheryl Armstrong, Denver, CO; one son, Robert Armstrong (Debbie), Shelbyville, KY; one brother, Kenneth Ivio (Jane), Bruce Crossing, MI; three grandchildren, Noah Berger (Serena), Adria Zeppa (Antonio), and Leanna Fritsch (Chaz). And four great grandchildren whom she adored: Remy, Mila, Raya, and Elia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, and one brother.
Private Graveside Services were held for the family in the South Park Cemetery in Greensburg on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020.
