Shirley Harris, 80, of Eminence passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.



She was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Mary (Moore) Harris.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Chrissy (Ruben) Morales, son, William Paul Lawrence, brothers, Ralph Harris and Raymond Harris, and sisters, Geneva Harris and Louise Harris.



She is survived by her daughters Dorothy Hyatt of Missouri, Star Waits (Bill) of Frankfort, Kathy Miller (David) of LaGrange and Teresa (Steve) Hyatt of Missouri; sons: Alan Eugene Shepherd (Peggy) of Winchester, David Ray Shepherd (Essie) of Indiana, Jonathan Anthony Shepherd of Indiana, and Carl Lawrence, Jr. (Merrick) of Chicago; sister Rowena Harris of Tennessee; and brother Donald Harris of California.



Visitation is 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Michael Duncan. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment is in New Castle Cemetery.

