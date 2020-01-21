Shirley Vest Pinkie, 71, of Shelbyville passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Shelbyville.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She retired from Masonic Home of Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Vest; Robert Vest, James Vest and sister, Pauline Stout.
She is survived by her son, Jason Jennings (Stacy) of Shelbyville; her daughters, Kelly Jennings of Shelbyville; Kristie Chester of Jeffersonville, IN; her grandsons, Hunter, Tyler and River Jennings; her great grandsons, Karson and Cameron Jennings; her brothers, Tommy Vest (Sharon) of Graefenburg; Johnny Vest (Eunice) of Louisville; her sisters, Barbara Hill (Wayne) of Mt. Washington; Marie Pecora of Shelbyville; and her companion, Donald Collins of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Thursday, January 23rd at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020