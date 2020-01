Shirley Vest Pinkie, 71, of Shelbyville passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Shelbyville.She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She retired from Masonic Home of Shelbyville.She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Vest; Robert Vest, James Vest and sister, Pauline Stout.She is survived by her son, Jason Jennings (Stacy) of Shelbyville; her daughters, Kelly Jennings of Shelbyville; Kristie Chester of Jeffersonville, IN; her grandsons, Hunter, Tyler and River Jennings; her great grandsons, Karson and Cameron Jennings; her brothers, Tommy Vest (Sharon) of Graefenburg; Johnny Vest (Eunice) of Louisville; her sisters, Barbara Hill (Wayne) of Mt. Washington; Marie Pecora of Shelbyville; and her companion, Donald Collins of Shelbyville.Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Thursday, January 23rd at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.