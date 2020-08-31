Shirley Wade

Shirley Mae Wade, 76, of Shelbyville passed away at her home surrounded by her family on August 30, 2020.

She was a member of Muldraugh Baptist Church. She enjoyed going out to eat, going to the malls shopping and she loved to read.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wade.

She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Sue Wade Nation of Taylorsville; Anna Mae Wade of Smithfield; her son, Howard Edward Wade, Jr. of Shelbyville; her sister, Christine Gordon of Shelbyville; her seven grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities, P. O. Box 37370, Louisville, KY 40233-7370.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store