Skylar Rae Allen, infant daughter of Charles Nathan Allen and Bailey Frances Grigsby, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kenneth Lynn Allen; and her great grandmother, Ellen Truman. Besides her parents, Skylar is survived by her grandmother, Crystol Hinkle and her husband, Kevin of Smithfield; her grandfather, Tony Grigsby and his wife, Tabbie of Eminence; her grandmother, Peggy Lou Bandy of Greenville, IN; her great grandparents, Bill and Jane Poe of Shelbyville and Randall and Linda Lou Bandy of Guston; her great grandfather, Bobby Grigsby and his wife, Doris of Henry County; and her great great grandmothers, Frances Hill of Shelbyville and Martha Ann Poe of Shelby County.
The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.
Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 29, 2020