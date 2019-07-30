Stanley Floyd Maddox, 87, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Jesse and Pearl Mann Maddox. He was a Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, one brother, Friendly Tommy Maddox and one sister, Helen LaRue Braswell, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his son, Bryan Stanley Maddox of Glendale, Ariz.; his daughter, LaDawn (Ken) Reid of Georgetown and three grandchildren, James Brandon Maddox of Wichita Falls, Kan., D. Scott (Brieanna) Harper of Shelbyville and Zachary Taylor Reid of Louisville.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Webb Funeral Home in Shelbyville. The cremated remains will be privately interred at Roselawn Burial Estates in Meadville, Penn. later.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 30 to July 31, 2019