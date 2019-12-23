Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Lewis. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Send Flowers Obituary

BAGDAD-Stella E. Lewis, 86, of Bagdad, died on Saturday, the 21st day of December, 2019. A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Ella Tindall Edington. She graduated from Bagdad High School in 1951. She was a lifelong member of the Buffalo Lick Baptist Church, having served as Sunday School Secretary for years. She worked at Bagdad Roller Mills for nearly thirty years from 1966 until her retirement in 1995. A long-time member of the Democratic Party and Democratic Women's Club, she served as State Director of the Fourth District in 1995, and as the Shelby County chairperson for Lt. Governor Brereton Jones for his campaign for Governor. Governor Jones appointed her to be a member of the Ophthalmic Board of Dispensers which she served on for four years. She was a volunteer at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville and a Kentucky Colonel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Alice Jean Louden; her great-granddaughter, Alyssa Louden; her great-grandson, Christian Stinnett; her brothers, Selbert "Buck" Edington, Jimmie Edington, Luther Edington, and Douglas Edington; and her sisters, Lula Brown, Mary Cecile, Anna Mae Ashby, Phoebe Jesse, Clara Clark, and Barbara Ashby.



Her survivors include her husband of over sixty-six years, Jack C. Lewis of Bagdad; her son, John C. Lewis and his wife, Cindy, of Bagdad; her daughter, Racene L. Curtsinger of Shelbyville; her granddaughters, Jessica Butler and her husband, Erik, Jenny King, Melinda Stinnett and her husband, Randy; her grandsons, Lee Ben Louden and his wife, Britnee, Ryan Curtsinger, Johnny Lewis and his wife, Shiela; her great-granddaughters, Julia King, Savanah Butler, Brynn King, and Memphis Louden; and her great-grandsons, Wyatt Butler, Cooper King, John Thomas Lewis, Jr., Jase Simmons, Austin Stinnett, and Billy Stinnett.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Monday, the 23rd day of December, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Brad Hockensmith officiating. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M., until 1:45 P.M., Monday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Buffalo Lick Baptist Church, in care of Judy Vest, 212 Oakview Drive, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065.

