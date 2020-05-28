Stephen Calvert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Mark Calvert, age 62, died May 18, 2020 at his residence in Shelbyville.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Calvert and his father William V. Calvert, Sr.

He is survived by his children, Chris Calvert (Deanna) of Denver, Kim Sangabriel (Guillermo), Brandi Calvert and Candi Calvert all of Shelbyville; mother, Dorothy Calvert of Shelbyville; sister Nanette Calvert of Shelbyville; and his former wife, Sharon Calvert of Shelbyville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved