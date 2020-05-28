Stephen Mark Calvert, age 62, died May 18, 2020 at his residence in Shelbyville.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Calvert and his father William V. Calvert, Sr.



He is survived by his children, Chris Calvert (Deanna) of Denver, Kim Sangabriel (Guillermo), Brandi Calvert and Candi Calvert all of Shelbyville; mother, Dorothy Calvert of Shelbyville; sister Nanette Calvert of Shelbyville; and his former wife, Sharon Calvert of Shelbyville.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store